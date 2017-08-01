Simple to use
Meas AR is so simple to use all you have to do is + 🙂
- Use the + guide in the center of the screen as your starting and ending measuring points
- Click + to start measuring
- Move your device and follow the guide line
- Click + to end measuring
Hocus Focus
The focus square changes size to reflect estimated scene depth, and switches between open and closed states with a “lock” 🔒 animation to indicate whether a flat surface has been detected.
Accuracy is vastly improved when you have a closed focus square.
In this video watch how the focus square changes size as it detects the floor and the cabinet. Amazing, isn’t it? #ARKit 👍